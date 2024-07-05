Edge Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,032.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.18. 47,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,895. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $286.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.59 and a 200 day moving average of $248.69.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

