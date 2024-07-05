Edge Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,703,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. 949,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

