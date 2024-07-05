Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.97

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.97 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.86). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.86), with a volume of 1,627,288 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £565.24 million, a PE ratio of -311.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.12.

Edinburgh Worldwide Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

