Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 1.2%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $909.27 and last traded at $908.58. Approximately 817,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,930,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $898.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $828.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $747.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

