Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Down to $12.07

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.77. Embecta shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 26,128 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Embecta Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,730,000 after purchasing an additional 187,916 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,672,000 after buying an additional 697,274 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Embecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,671,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 296,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 313,951 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

