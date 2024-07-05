Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EDR. Citigroup downgraded Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419 over the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

