Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 34,972 shares.The stock last traded at $15.05 and had previously closed at $14.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLT. Barclays dropped their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. Enlight Renewable Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

