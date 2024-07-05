Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 3.3%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.78. 2,001,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,315,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Enovix Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.