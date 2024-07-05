Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Entergy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

View Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

ETR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $105.55. 1,124,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,025. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

