Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading Down 4%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 41,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 181,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment and esports, and subscription businesses in the United States, Canada, England and Wales, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, and other video-gaming related content, and casual games.

