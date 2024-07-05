ERC20 Price Down 26.4% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $55.72 million and $1,107.57 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008839 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,404.99 or 0.99921418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00063773 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06261616 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $464.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

