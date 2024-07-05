ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) Trading Down 1.6%

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 55,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

ESGEN Acquisition Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Get ESGEN Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of ESGEN Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 3,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 969.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 76,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESGEN Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESGEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.