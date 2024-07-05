ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.83

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $4.75. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 12,191 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ESSA Pharma Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.82.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $15,171,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,175,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 85,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

