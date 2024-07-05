Ethereum 24 Hour Volume Tops $31.89 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,975.54 or 0.05258781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion and approximately $31.89 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00044501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,196,848 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.