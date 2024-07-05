Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Update

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 14,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

