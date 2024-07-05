EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Trading 0.2% Higher

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 2,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

EuroDry Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.79.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.14 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EuroDry Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

EuroDry Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EuroDry Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EDRY Free Report ) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.56% of EuroDry worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

Featured Articles

