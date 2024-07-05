EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Trading 0.2% Higher

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 2,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.
EuroDry Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.79.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.14 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EuroDry Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EuroDry
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.