Evercore ISI Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $148.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $151.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.09.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Dollar General by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 51,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

