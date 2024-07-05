Everipedia (IQ) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (IQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $65.21 million and $5.47 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Everipedia Profile
Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 18,566,326,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.
Everipedia Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.
