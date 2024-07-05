Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Down 4.7%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 103,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 214,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.