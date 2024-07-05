Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 16,200 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $24,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,856,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,566.40.

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

