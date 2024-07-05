FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $416.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

