Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 25,480,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 112,244,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

