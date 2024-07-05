Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $1.17

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $241.74 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00044454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

