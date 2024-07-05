Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $200.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00044604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

