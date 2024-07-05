FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Shares Down 0.7%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $34.65. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

FFW Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

FFW Dividend Announcement

FFW Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. FFW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

