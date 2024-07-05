Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 354,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 284,297 shares.The stock last traded at $47.20 and had previously closed at $47.40.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,300,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 565.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 152,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 129,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 218,023 shares during the period.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity High Dividend ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.