Financial Analysis: Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) vs. Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A Sprinklr 7.85% 9.26% 5.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advanced Health Intelligence and Sprinklr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Health Intelligence 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sprinklr 0 8 5 0 2.38

Risk & Volatility

Sprinklr has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.36%. Given Sprinklr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprinklr has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Sprinklr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Sprinklr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Health Intelligence $1.88 million 7.00 -$8.64 million N/A N/A Sprinklr $732.36 million 3.64 $51.40 million $0.21 47.86

Sprinklr has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Summary

Sprinklr beats Advanced Health Intelligence on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health. The company also provides FaceScan, process that estimates on heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other through facial scans; BodyScan, a smart body composition and dimensioning technology that enables user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, wellness, and government sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences. Its products include Sprinklr Service, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered products and solutions that unifies customer service across voice, digital, and social channels; Sprinklr Social, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies social media publishing and engagement across various channels; Sprinklr Insights, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies consumer, customer, competitive and industry data from a high volume of third-party, second-party and first-party sources; and Sprinklr Marketing, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies content production and content lifecycle management with paid campaign orchestration across various channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

