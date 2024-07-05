Financial Review: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) vs. Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies 12.79% 8.28% 6.50% Hello Group 13.38% 13.61% 9.51%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 6 5 4 0 1.87 Hello Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Palantir Technologies and Hello Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.79%. Hello Group has a consensus target price of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 44.48%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Palantir Technologies has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hello Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Hello Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $2.23 billion 25.87 $209.82 million $0.12 215.43 Hello Group $11.74 billion 0.08 $275.72 million $1.10 5.60

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palantir Technologies. Hello Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palantir Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hello Group beats Palantir Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides Palantir Apollo, a software that delivers software and updates across the business, as well as enables customers to deploy their software virtually in any environment; and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) that provides unified access to open-source, self-hosted, and commercial large language models (LLM) that can transform structured and unstructured data into LLM-understandable objects and can turn organizations' actions and processes into tools for humans and LLM-driven agents. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.