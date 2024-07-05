Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires 36,400 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Gartner comprises about 3.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $323,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,320. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

