Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $104,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $245.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

