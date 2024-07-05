Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 305,400 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $121,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,685,876,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,563,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $295.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,031. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.10.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

