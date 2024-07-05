Findlay Park Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares during the period. AECOM comprises 2.3% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 1.88% of AECOM worth $251,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $159,060,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,168,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AECOM by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in AECOM by 2,285.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 71,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -938.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.