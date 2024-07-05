Findlay Park Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 171,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $142,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,788,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 22,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.13.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

