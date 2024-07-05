Findlay Park Partners LLP Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of S&P Global worth $260,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.89.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.27. 759,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,087. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

