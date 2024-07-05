Finer Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,665 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.3% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 117,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.8% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 8,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,548 shares of company stock worth $12,774,204 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $199.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,365,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,638,844. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $200.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

