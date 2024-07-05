First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

First Foundation Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 77.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

