First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $307.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $344.00 to $307.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.12.

First Solar Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $231.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 51,022.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 38,267 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in First Solar by 7.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 106,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

