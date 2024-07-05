First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.00

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 46623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.72.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.