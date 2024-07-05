First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $208.42

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $208.42 and last traded at $208.42, with a volume of 13156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.04.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

