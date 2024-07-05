First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

