First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,038.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,263. The firm has a market cap of $529.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0844 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

