Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $82.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.71.
FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $129,467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,002 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 966.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 315,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 0.82.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
