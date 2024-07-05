Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.91%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

