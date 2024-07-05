FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.31. 33,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 170,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 61.6% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

