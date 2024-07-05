Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Stock Price Up 4%

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 52,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 40,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Fortescue Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

