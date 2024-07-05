Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

