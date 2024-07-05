FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.76% of FutureFuel worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 184,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,152. The stock has a market cap of $209.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.28 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 50,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $231,646.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FutureFuel news, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 8,544 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $38,448.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 50,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $231,646.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,302 shares of company stock valued at $429,149. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

