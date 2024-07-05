FY2024 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued on Sunday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

