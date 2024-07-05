Gala Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $770.24 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $770.24 million and $148.08 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 34,139,461,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,249,176,264 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

