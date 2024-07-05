Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.52. 248,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,216,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -67.00.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,373,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 909,354 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $11,487,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $10,665,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

